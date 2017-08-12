My struggle is only for change in Pakistan: Nawaz

LAHORE, Aug 12 (APP): Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Saturday said he was not power hungry as his struggle

was only for changing the destiny of Pakistan.

“People of Pakistan have out-rightly rejected the

decision of his disqualification,” he added.

Addressing a mammoth rally here at the Data Darbar, he

said a revolution was need of the hour to change fate of the

poor and put the country on the parth to progress and prosperity.

He would continue struggle for that revolution, he resolved.

During last four years, he recalled that record mega

development projects were launched and completed. Infrastructure

in the country was being built, with power load-shedding

gradually decreasing and the law and order improving, he added.

He said unfair treatment had been meted out to every

elected prime minister, including him, during the last 70 years.

He would stand against that, he added.

“I with your support will bring about a change. Will you

support Nawaz Sharif,” he asked the sloganeering people, and

got a “yes” in response.

He said he was deposed only on the charges of not

getting salary from his son’s company. “Nawaz Sharif neither

committed any corruption, nor took kickbacks or commission,”

he told the charged gathering.

He said the 200 million people of the country had not

accepted the court decision. The enthusiasm showed by the

people would always be remembered by him. “I honour your

commitment and promise if you stand by me, I shall fulfil my

commitment of national progress,” he added.

If the country was allowed to move forward on the path

of progress, unemployment would have been overcome in the

coming years, he said.Nawaz Sharif said he would not rest and continue

struggle till the destiny of the nation was changed.

He underscored the need to replace the existing

‘virus-affected’ system to the benefit the poor.

Referring to Metro bus, the former premier said

today a poor’s daughter was using the facility by just

spending Rs 20.

He said if he was able to complete his stipulated

term, Pakistan would have been among the top developing

nations. When good works were being carried out, he was

ousted, he added.

He said it was pity that three dictators had ruled

over the country for 30 years.

Nawaz Sharif claimed that during his last four days

on the road, he had witnessed that everyone was against

his disqualification.

He said Pakistan of 2013 was quite different from

that of 2017. If again a chance was given to him, he would

devise revolutionary policies which would help the poor to

live a prosperous life. He would build homes for them

as today 80 per cent population was homeless, he added.

Nawaz Sharif condemned the Quetta blast and expressed

his grief and sorrow over loss of precious human lives and

prayed for early recover of the injured.

He said he would announce his next strategy after

August 14.

He lauded the people of Lahore for their warm welcome to

him and appreciated zeal and enthusiasm of the masses,

including youth and women.

Earlier on his arrival at the Data Darbar, Nawaz Sharif was

received by PML-N MNA Hamza Shehbaz Sharif MNA amid tumultuous

welcome by thousands of party workers and supporters. They

were chanting slogans and carrying placards, banners and posters

of their leader.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

also addressed the rally.

Besides, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farroq Haider, Railway

Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Minister of State Abid Sher Ali,

provincial ministers Rana Sanaullah, Zaeem Hussain Qadri and

Khawaja Imran Nazir, and Lord Mayor Lahore Col (R) Mubashar

were also present.