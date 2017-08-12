My struggle is only for change in Pakistan: Nawaz

LAHORE, Aug 12 (APP): Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Saturday said he was not power hungry as his struggle
was only for changing the destiny of Pakistan.
“People of Pakistan have out-rightly rejected the
decision of his disqualification,” he added.
Addressing a mammoth rally here at the Data Darbar, he
said a revolution was need of the hour to change fate of the
poor and put the country on the parth to progress and prosperity.
He would continue struggle for that revolution, he resolved.
During last four years, he recalled that record mega
development projects were launched and completed. Infrastructure
in the country was being built, with power load-shedding
gradually decreasing and the law and order improving, he added.
He said unfair treatment had been meted out to every
elected prime minister, including him, during the last 70 years.
He would stand against that, he added.
“I with your support will bring about a change. Will you
support Nawaz Sharif,” he asked the sloganeering people, and
got a “yes” in response.
He said he was deposed only on the charges of not
getting salary from his son’s company. “Nawaz Sharif neither
committed any corruption, nor took kickbacks or commission,”
he told the charged gathering.
He said the 200 million people of the country had not
accepted the court decision. The enthusiasm showed by the
people would always be remembered by him. “I honour your
commitment and promise if you stand by me, I shall fulfil my
commitment of national progress,” he added.
If the country was allowed to move forward on the path
of progress, unemployment would have been overcome in the
coming years, he said.Nawaz Sharif said he would not rest and continue
struggle till the destiny of the nation was changed.
He underscored the need to replace the existing
‘virus-affected’ system to the benefit the poor.
Referring to Metro bus, the former premier said
today a poor’s daughter was using the facility by just
spending Rs 20.
He said if he was able to complete his stipulated
term, Pakistan would have been among the top developing
nations. When good works were being carried out, he was
ousted, he added.
He said it was pity that three dictators had ruled
over the country for 30 years.
Nawaz Sharif claimed that during his last four days
on the road, he had witnessed that everyone was against
his disqualification.
He said Pakistan of 2013 was quite different from
that of 2017. If again a chance was given to him, he would
devise revolutionary policies which would help the poor to
live a prosperous life. He would build homes for them
as today 80 per cent population was homeless, he added.
Nawaz Sharif condemned the Quetta blast and expressed
his grief and sorrow over loss of precious human lives and
prayed for early recover of the injured.
He said he would announce his next strategy after
August 14.
He lauded the people of Lahore for their warm welcome to
him and appreciated zeal and enthusiasm of the masses,
including youth and women.
Earlier on his arrival at the Data Darbar, Nawaz Sharif was
received by PML-N MNA Hamza Shehbaz Sharif MNA amid tumultuous
welcome by thousands of party workers and supporters. They
were chanting slogans and carrying placards, banners and posters
of their leader.
Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
also addressed the rally.
Besides, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farroq Haider, Railway
Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Minister of State Abid Sher Ali,
provincial ministers Rana Sanaullah, Zaeem Hussain Qadri and
Khawaja Imran Nazir, and Lord Mayor Lahore Col (R) Mubashar
were also present.
