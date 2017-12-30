‘My resignation’s demand not to be fulfiled before elections’ Sana

SIALKOT, Dec 30 (APP)::Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the demand of my resignation from opposition would not be fulfilled before upcoming general election.

He stated this while talking to newsmen after attending a

marriage ceremony here on Saturday night. He said that Pakistan, despite all hurdles, was rapidly moving ahead towards the goal of economic development and political stability.

The minister said the PML-N government was fulfilling its all

promises made with the public besides overcoming energy crisis.

He said that PML-N government had completed record social welfare and development projects across the country under the dynamic leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Rana Sanaullah rulled out the possibility of any NRO for the

Sharifs, saying that the Sharif Brothers do not need any NRO. He said that the politically matured people have strongly rejected the politics of conflict and confrontation by the Dharna people.

He said that the prevailing political scenario has further

increased the political popularity of the Muhhammd Nawaz Sharif.

He claimed PML-N would win 2018 general elections and the people will again bring Nawaz Sharif into power by heavy mandate.