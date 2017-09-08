My aim to take wickets of best batsmen of World XI, Hasan Ali

LAHORE, Sep 8 (APP): Pakistan cricket team’s fast bowler, Hasan Ali said

on Friday, he will be aiming to get the wickets of world known batsmen of the World XI during the three match T20 series commencing here from September 12.

“I have my own plans for this series to bowl with best of my ability and

potential and to be a useful part of the team,” he told media after a practice session of Pak team at the Gadaffi stadium.

Hasan who rose to prominence during the Champions trophy in England two

months back, said World XI is a blend of top cricket players of the globe and he will be doing his best to claim the wickets of such high profile batsmen.

“It will be a big honour for me if I get the wicket of South African

Hashim Amla who is a world class batsmen with a number of accomplishment

in his illustrious career,” he added.

Hasan said he is laying special emphasis to improve his reverse swing

which was his main weapon during the Champions trophy . “Bowling coach

Azhar Ali is helping me to gain improvement in reverse swing and I am learning under his able guidance,” he added.

He said he will be under heavy of load of responsibility during the

Pak-World XI series to show consistency after performing well in the Champions trophy.

“We (pace bowlers of the team) will be aiming to bowl out the opponents

in quick successions to restrict them from posting big total and we (pace bowlers) will be extending support to each other to achieve this objective and we will be adding fire in our pace battery with skilful bowling,” said youthful bowler.

He said he is not planning to change his action while celebrating the

dismissal of a batsman because the fans love to see him in such a style after claiming a wicket.

Hasan said he is upbeat to play in his own home ground in front of his

own crowd and it will be his first international match in Pakistan and he looks forward to that memorable moment.

“When I started playing cricket, there was no international cricket in

Pakistan and it is a historic moment in Pakistan cricket history that international cricket is being resumed after a long gap of almost eight years “,said Hasan.

“The credit of bringing back international cricket to Pakistan goes to

Chairman, PCB, Najam Sathi and the international cricket council and I am confident that after the successful tour of the world XI, other foreign teams will also visit Pakistan in near future,” he added.

Answering a question he said in the camp training focus is on batting,

bowling and fielding and special emphasis is being laid on improvement

of fielding.