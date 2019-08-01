Muzakra session highlights teachings of Sufi Inayat Shaheed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 01 (APP):Literature experts at Muzakra session, a regular feature at Lok Virsa, Thursday threw light on the personality and teachings of 17th century revolutionary from Sindh Sufi Shah Inayat Shaheed at media centre of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage here.

Speakers at ‘Muzakra’ session explored Sindhi Sufi traditions in general with a special focus on the personality and teachings of Sufi Shah Inayat Shaheed.

Sufi Shah was not only a distinguished Sufi personality of Sindh but also makes a very illustrious Sufi thought and personality of the history of Sub-continent.