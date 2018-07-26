Mustansar Billah of PTI wins PS-65 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Mustansar Billah has won election from Sindh constituency PS-65 Hyderabad-IV by securing 21,325 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Sanam Talpur stood second by securing 8,431 votes, while candidate of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) candidate Raheel Ahmed grabbed third position by getting 7,681 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 38.29%.