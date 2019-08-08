Muslims of sub-continent actively participated in Pak-Movement: Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday said that the Muslims of Subcontinent rendered supreme sacrifices for creation of a separate of homeland in form of Pakistan and actively participated in the Pakistan Movement.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the Minister said Pakistan Movement was just meant for a separate country for the Muslims of Subcontinent where they could lead their lives according to the principles of Islam.