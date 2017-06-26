Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr in China

BEIJING, June 26 (APP): The Muslim community in China
including the Chinese capital here on Monday celebrated
Eid-ul-Fitr that marks end of the holy month of Ramadan.
About 10 thousands local Muslims, expatriates from
Muslim countries and students from Pakistan, Afghanistan,
Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh offered the Eid Al-Fitr
prayers at Niujie Mosque, the oldest and largest mosque in
the Chinese capital.
Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Masood Khalid, senior
officials from the Embassy of Pakistan and a large number
of Pakistan nationals offered Eid prayers at a mosque
in the embassy premises.
A student from Pakistan, Syed Atizaz Ali Shah who went
to prayers at Niujie Mosque said, “I along with some other
students have come from nearby district and is very happy
to see the Muslims in such a large number.”
“This is a very important holiday for Muslims. I have
invited some other students to enjoy the lunch on this
auspicious occasion,” another students studying in Peking
University said.
Muslims in Beijing, the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region,
Gansu province, Qinghai province and other parts of the
country celebrated the Eid. The emphasis was on family
reunions, meeting friends, enjoying meals and wearing
new clothes.
China is home to about 20 million Muslims from more
than 10 ethnic minorities. The largest group is the
Hui minority, who largely hail from northwest China’s
Ningxia Hui and Xinjiang Uygur autonomous regions.
