Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr in China

BEIJING, June 26 (APP): The Muslim community in China

including the Chinese capital here on Monday celebrated

Eid-ul-Fitr that marks end of the holy month of Ramadan.

About 10 thousands local Muslims, expatriates from

Muslim countries and students from Pakistan, Afghanistan,

Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh offered the Eid Al-Fitr

prayers at Niujie Mosque, the oldest and largest mosque in

the Chinese capital.

Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Masood Khalid, senior

officials from the Embassy of Pakistan and a large number

of Pakistan nationals offered Eid prayers at a mosque

in the embassy premises.

A student from Pakistan, Syed Atizaz Ali Shah who went

to prayers at Niujie Mosque said, “I along with some other

students have come from nearby district and is very happy

to see the Muslims in such a large number.”

“This is a very important holiday for Muslims. I have

invited some other students to enjoy the lunch on this

auspicious occasion,” another students studying in Peking

University said.

Muslims in Beijing, the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region,

Gansu province, Qinghai province and other parts of the

country celebrated the Eid. The emphasis was on family

reunions, meeting friends, enjoying meals and wearing

new clothes.

China is home to about 20 million Muslims from more

than 10 ethnic minorities. The largest group is the

Hui minority, who largely hail from northwest China’s

Ningxia Hui and Xinjiang Uygur autonomous regions.