ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): Deputy Chairman Senate, Maulana
Ghafoor Haidari Tuesday urged Muslim countries to get united in
support of wretched Rohingya Muslims.
Addressing the reception ceremony organized in honour of new
Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed ul Malki, he said that
Difa-e-Haramain Sharifain was ready to defend Harmaan-Sharafain any
time when required.
He said that President, Difa-e-Haramain Sharifain, Ali
Muhammad Abu Turab was disappeared about ten days before and so far
his where about could not be traced out.
He said that about two billion Muslims have respect and love
for Saudi Arabia as the most sacred places were located in that
country, adding that if any Muslim sacrifices his life for
protection of Harmain Sharafia it was his obligation.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs,
Sardar Muhammad Yousuf said that it was love of Harmain Sharafain
that have brought together people from different thoughts in this
special reception.
He said that during the last four years, hujaj were provided
more facilities and performing hajj was made easy for them.
He said that all the parties should protest unanimously
against the attorcities the Burmees army was committing against
Mulims in Burma.
Muslim countries urged to get united in support of Burmee Muslims
ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): Deputy Chairman Senate, Maulana