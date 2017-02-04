Muslim countries to stand united for Kashmir cause: Masood

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): President Azad Jammu and

Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan urged all the Muslim countries to

stand united and support Kashmiri struggle for freedom of self determination .

While talking to APP he said,” International community should

play its role to stop the brualities and human right violation was being committed by the Indian forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

While, appreciating the role of the Government of Pakistan and the whole nation for showing solidarity every year on Kashmir Solidarity Day

Feb 5, he said was a unprecedented effort and support for Kashmiri freedom movement.

The Government of Pakistan has taken the Kashmir issue very seriously on every national and International forum,he said and added now after the Change of UN Secretary and USA administration there is need to boost Kashmir freedom movement.

He said international pressure should be mounted on the issue

because India has been committing human rights crimes in Occupied Kashmir. It is our duty to inform the international community of the ground realities in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that , deployment of over 700,000 Indian troops a

clear proof of massive human rights violation were being committed by the forces personnels in the occupied territory.

He urged the International communities to review their

policies about Kashmir and Palestine for peace and prosperity in the whole world.