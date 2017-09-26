Muslim civil rights groups slam Trump’s new travel ban

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (APP): Several US civil rights groups have issued

scathing condemnations after President Donald Trump issued a proclamation banning or partially banning refugees and migrants from eight countries.

Under the terms of Trump’s new proclamation, travel from some

countries is outright suspended and travel from others may only take place on a limited basis under heavy scrutiny. Entry by most foreign nationals from Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Yemen and Somalia will be suspended as of Oct. 18. Venezuelan government officials and their family members will also be denied entry. Iraqi nationals will be subjected to intensive screening.