Music composer Chishti remembered on his 23rd death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Renowned Indian-Pakistani music composer Ghulam Ahmed Chishti was remembered on his 23rd death anniversary.

According to a private news channel, he was attributed as being one of the founders of Pakistani film music. He is also sometimes referred to as Baba Chishti.

Working with filmi music, Chishti excelled at Punjabi compositions. With almost 5,000 tunes to his credit, he composed scores for 140–150 films and was the first musician to reach the ‘100 films’ threshold in newly independent Pakistan after 1947.

Being a poet, he had written lyrics for 12 of the most popular Pakistani film songs besides writing hundreds of other film songs during his career.

He died at the age of 89 due to a heart attack on December 25, 1994 in Lahore.