ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts
(PNCA) has scheduled classes of Music to impart training of basic
music to music lovers.
The six months course of music education will start from
March 1. Training will be imparted in singing, key board, guitar and
violin.
An official of PNCA told APP that the lower age limit for
admission is 12 years.
He said that admission forms could be obtained from PNCA
office, plot No. 5, Sector F-5/1, Islamabad during office hours or
can be downloaded from the website, www.pnca.org.pk.
Music classes to start from tomorrow
ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts