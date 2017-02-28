Music classes to start from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts

(PNCA) has scheduled classes of Music to impart training of basic

music to music lovers.

The six months course of music education will start from

March 1. Training will be imparted in singing, key board, guitar and

violin.

An official of PNCA told APP that the lower age limit for

admission is 12 years.

He said that admission forms could be obtained from PNCA

office, plot No. 5, Sector F-5/1, Islamabad during office hours or

can be downloaded from the website, www.pnca.org.pk.