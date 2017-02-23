Music classes to start from March 1

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts

(PNCA) has scheduled classes of Music to impart training of basic

music to music lovers.

The six months course of music education will start from March 1. Training will be imparted in singing, key board, guitar and violin.

An official of PNCA told APP that the lower age limit for admission is 12 years.

He said that admission forms could be obtained from PNCA office,

plot No. 5, Sector F-5/1, Islamabad during office hours or can be

downloaded from the website, www.pnca.org.pk.