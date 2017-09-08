Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera takes oath as Federal Tax Ombudsman

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday administered the oath of office to Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera as Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) at an oath-taking ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The ceremony was attended by senior politicians, civil officers and people from all walks of life.

Later, Federal Tax Ombudsman Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera called on President Mamnoon Hussain.

The President congratulated him on his appointment as Federal Tax Ombudsman and wished him well in discharge of his new responsibilities.

The President emphasized that the institution of FTO should continue its efforts to provide expeditious relief to the people.