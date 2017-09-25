Mushahidullah to attend two-day global ocean conference in Malta

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP):Federal Minister for
Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan would attend
two-day global ocean conference scheduled to be held next
month in Malta
The media spokesperson, Mohammad Saleem said ,
Mushahidullah would join a global call for new vision and strong and action-oriented commitments needed for addressing challenges to oceans worldwide.
The global event aims inspire the next generation of
leaders, entrepreneurs, scientists, civil society and media to
identify solutions and commit to actions to protect and conserve
oceans and its resources.
Mohammad Saleem said further that the minister along
with other members of the global community would press upon
the world leaders during the conference to roll out a actionable
framework to cope with various human-caused threats to the
oceans, particularly global warming its resultant effects such as
acidification, rising sea level and bleaching of coral reefs.