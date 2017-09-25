Mushahidullah to attend two-day global ocean conference in Malta

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP):Federal Minister for

Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan would attend

two-day global ocean conference scheduled to be held next

month in Malta

The media spokesperson, Mohammad Saleem said ,

Mushahidullah would join a global call for new vision and strong and action-oriented commitments needed for addressing challenges to oceans worldwide.

The global event aims inspire the next generation of

leaders, entrepreneurs, scientists, civil society and media to

identify solutions and commit to actions to protect and conserve

oceans and its resources.

Mohammad Saleem said further that the minister along

with other members of the global community would press upon

the world leaders during the conference to roll out a actionable

framework to cope with various human-caused threats to the

oceans, particularly global warming its resultant effects such as

acidification, rising sea level and bleaching of coral reefs.