ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate Change
Senator Mushahidullah Khan arrived in Ordos, China to attend
Conference under United Nations Framework Convention to Combat
Desertification.
The COP-13 conference started on September 6 and will end on
September 16, 2017, says a press release.
Minister for Climate Change will attend high level segments on
11 and 12 September, 2017.
The conference is on convention to combat desertification and
mitigate the effects of drought through national action programmes
that incorporate long term strategies supported by international
cooperation and partnership arrangements.
The Convention, the only convention stemming from a direct
recommendation of the Rio Conference’s Agenda 21, was adopted in
Paris, France on June 17, 1994 and entered into force in December
1996.
It is the only internationally legally binding framework set
up to address to problem of desertification.
Mushahidullah to attend conference on desertification
