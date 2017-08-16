Mushahidullah for preserving snow leopard species

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Minister for Climate Change
Mushahidullah Wednesday underlined the need for evolving an
effective mechanism to preserve the rare snow leopard species
in the country.
The minister expressed these views during a meeting
with Regional Director of International Union for
Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Aban Marker Kabraji, said
a press release.
The minister stressed the need to highlight
the climate change issue propagating Islamic teachings.
“Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH)
mentioned about climate change fourteen hundred years
ago,” Mushahidullah said.
“Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him asked
when you win the battle do not cut even a single tree”
the minister said quoting saying of Allah’s last
Messenger.
During the meeting, the minister also assured
Aban Marker Kabraji the ministry’s full support in
execution of IUCN projects.
Aban appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy for
increasing mangroves forests in coastal areas.
Reciprocating, she also assured to extend IUCN
support to establish permanent office in Pakistan for
Snow Leopard protection.
She asked to expedite the implementation process
of Sustainable forest Mangroves.
The meeting was attended by Country Representative
of IUCN Mehmood Akhtar Cheema, Fauzia Malik Programme
Manager of IUCN in Pakistan, Joint Secretary Muhammad
Farooq Ministry of Climate Change and Chief Wildlife
Conservator Umeed Khalid.
