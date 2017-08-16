Mushahidullah for preserving snow leopard species

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Minister for Climate Change

Mushahidullah Wednesday underlined the need for evolving an

effective mechanism to preserve the rare snow leopard species

in the country.

The minister expressed these views during a meeting

with Regional Director of International Union for

Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Aban Marker Kabraji, said

a press release.

The minister stressed the need to highlight

the climate change issue propagating Islamic teachings.

“Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH)

mentioned about climate change fourteen hundred years

ago,” Mushahidullah said.

“Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him asked

when you win the battle do not cut even a single tree”

the minister said quoting saying of Allah’s last

Messenger.

During the meeting, the minister also assured

Aban Marker Kabraji the ministry’s full support in

execution of IUCN projects.

Aban appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy for

increasing mangroves forests in coastal areas.

Reciprocating, she also assured to extend IUCN

support to establish permanent office in Pakistan for

Snow Leopard protection.

She asked to expedite the implementation process

of Sustainable forest Mangroves.

The meeting was attended by Country Representative

of IUCN Mehmood Akhtar Cheema, Fauzia Malik Programme

Manager of IUCN in Pakistan, Joint Secretary Muhammad

Farooq Ministry of Climate Change and Chief Wildlife

Conservator Umeed Khalid.