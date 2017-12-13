Mushahidullah congratulates for finalizing Nagoya protocol report

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan Wednesday congratulated all stakeholders for finalizing the first ever Nagoya protocol report.

Addressing the participants of the National Consultation for Preparation of Interim National Report on Implementation of Nagoya Protocol here, he said, that the stakeholders had prepared the report with devotion and hardwork.

The protocol’s objective is the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from the use of genetic resources which contributes to the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity, implementing the objectives of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD)

Genetic resources from plants, animals and microorganisms are increasingly valuable in the development of specialty enzymes, enhanced genes, or small molecules. These can be used in many areas, including crop protection, drug development, production of specialized chemicals and in industrial processing.

The minister said that presently 104 countries including Pakistan had signed the Nagoya Protocol. He urged the provinces to prepare legislation for sharing its benefit.