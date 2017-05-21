Mushahid Hussain terms Rouhani’s re-election as good news for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP): Chairman, Senate Standing Committee for

Defense, Mushahid Hussain Syed has said that re-election of Hassan Rouhani as the new president of Iran is very good news to Pakistan.

Talking to Radio Tehran, he said that bilateral ties between the two

countries were expected to further improve in the future.

President Hassan Rouhani won election with a thuming victory by securing of 23,549,616 votes out of 41,220,131 and was re-elected in the 12th round of Iranian presidential election.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said that strong ties between Tehran and Islamabad are in the interest of both the countries and in the interest of the region.

He said that President Rouhani had visited Pakistan twice in last one

year and we hope that under his leadership Iran-Pakistan relations would further strengthen and all misunderstandings, if any, would also be removed.

