Mushahid for more research on climate change challenges

ISLAMABAD, Sept 8 (APP): Minister for Climate Change Senator

Mushahid Ullah Khan Friday called for strengthening the Global

Change Impact Study Centre (GCISC) for more efficient and effective

research work on climate change challenges.

The minister was briefed about the performance of GCISC during

a meeting held here, said a press release.

Chief Executive GCISC Dr. Khalid Banuri apprised that an

initiative had been taken in which scientific investigation of

climate change had been conducted at international, national and

regional level.

He said the department is working on climate change issues,

capacity building and distribution of resources.

The institution is also involved in research, advice and

advocacy at international level, he remarked.

Dr Khalid said GCISC has completed 20 projects and also have

100 publications.

Mushahid Ullah said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

will be signed with China after consulting with the relevant

departments to introduce the technology for raising ground level

water.

Chief Climatologist Dr Shahbaz informed that 0.6 degree

centigrade temperature rise globally and in Pakistan.

“According to our scientific investigation, in future Pakistan

will be one point ahead in rise of temperature as compared to rest

of the world.”