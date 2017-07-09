Mushahid elected Vice Chairman of top Asian Political Parties body

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP): Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed,

representing Pakistan, was unanimously elected as Vice Chairman of

the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP),

which represented over 300 political parties from 52 Asian countries.

The election was held at the meeting of the ICAPP Standing

Committee, comprising 27 members, meeting here in Seoul, said a

press release received here on Sunday.

The Standing Committee also held a minute of silence to honour

the memory of Senator Mushahid’s father, Colonel Amjad Hussain

Sayed, who passed away recently.

The Chairman of ICAPP, former Speaker of the Philippines, Jose

de Venecia, praised Colonel Amjad Hussain as a ‘great Asian’, since

he served with distinction as Pakistan’s first Military Attache to

Indonesia and also visited China on the invitation of the Communist

Party of China.

Senator Mushahid Hussain thanked ICAPP for ‘honouring

Pakistan’ by electing him Vice Chairman of ICAPP.