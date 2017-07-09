Mushahid elected Vice Chairman of top Asian Political Parties body

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP): Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed,
representing Pakistan, was unanimously elected as Vice Chairman of
the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP),
which represented over 300 political parties from 52 Asian countries.
The election was held at the meeting of the ICAPP Standing
Committee, comprising 27 members, meeting here in Seoul, said a
press release received here on Sunday.
The Standing Committee also held a minute of silence to honour
the memory of Senator Mushahid’s father, Colonel Amjad Hussain
Sayed, who passed away recently.
The Chairman of ICAPP, former Speaker of the Philippines, Jose
de Venecia, praised Colonel Amjad Hussain as a ‘great Asian’, since
he served with distinction as Pakistan’s first Military Attache to
Indonesia and also visited China on the invitation of the Communist
Party of China.
Senator Mushahid Hussain thanked ICAPP for ‘honouring
Pakistan’ by electing him Vice Chairman of ICAPP.
