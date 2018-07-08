Mushaal urges youngsters to highlight Indian atrocities in Kashmir through social media

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):Chairperson Peace and Culture Mushaal Hussein Mullick Sunday urged Pakistani people specially the youngsters to highlight Indian atrocities and counter Indian propaganda on social media with full vigour.

Addressing a seminar organised to commemorate the second martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Muzaffar Wani, she urged the people to extend maximum moral, political and financial support to Kashmiris in their hour of trial.

She urged political parties to chalk out concrete policy on Kashmir in their manifestos and implement after coming into power.

Paying rich tributes to Burhan Muzaffar Wani, she said Burhan has become a folk hero after his brutal martyrdom by Indian forces.

She said Burhan played important role in activating younger generation to involve in peaceful freedom struggle. Wani’s main weapon was his mobile phone.

She said Kahsmiri nation was fighting against over 800,000 occupied forces empty handed. Indian forces were using pallet guns, chemical weapons against innocent Kashmiris. Young girls were being raped as state weapon to terrorise Kashmiris. Young Kashmiri girl Asifa was raped in a temple in occupied Kashmir. The entire leadership of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (AHPC) is incarcerated now a days.

Earlier, senior leader of Pakistan People Party Farhatullah Baber said Burhan Wani has become central figure of the unity of Kashmiris.

First time in history, the United Nations has highlighted human rights violations in Kashmir in its report release last day. Half report highlithts Indian atrocities in occupied valley.

The main benefit of Wani’s struggle was the focus of UN has shifted to HR violations from militancy allegations in occupied Kashmir. Pakistan should ask UN to constitute to proposed fact finding mission as early as possible. Fact finding mission should be invited to visit Azad Kashmir.

A resolution should be moved in UN in collaboration with OIC that sanctions should be imposed on India for using pallet guns, white phosphorous against innocent Kashmiris as weapon.

Dr Mariaya Sultan said over 600 mass graves exists in Indian held Kashmir. Kashmiris should be provided all possible moral, political and financial support.

Spokesman APHC , Abdul Hameed Lone said Burhan launched freedom movement on social media and countered Indian propaganda in effective way. Over 20,000 Kashmiris are still in jails.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah said the voice of innocent Kashmiris could not be suppressed.