Mushaal Malik to supplement BISP efforts for women empowerment in AJK

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (APP):Mushaal Yasin Malik, the wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik on Wednesday called on the Omar Hamid Khan to congratulate him on his appointment as Secretary BISP.

During the meeting held at BISP headquarters, the collaboration between Mushaal Malik and BISP was discussed with focus on expansion of BISP in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and mobilization of Kashmiri women for their empowerment. BISP has 106193 beneficiaries in AJK.

Secretary BISP sought her help in expansion of BISP initiatives in AJK and discussed the ways in which she could mobilize BISP beneficiaries towards a better future.

The Secretary said BISP would benefit greatly by having her on its platform as an ambassador promoting BISP vision of dignity, empowerment and meaning to life.

Mushaal Malik said that she would be happy to contribute towards women empowerment and poverty alleviation through the platform of BISP. She also appreciated the efforts of BISP for poverty alleviation and women empowerment.

Mrs Malik said that refugees from Indian Occupied Kashmir living in camps deserve special attention of BISP. Kashmiri women are skilled in making traditional Kashmiri shawls so their cultural potential could be utilized to help them earn for themselves and thus graduate out of poverty.

Secretary Omar Hamid Khan said that BISP is the prime women empowerment program that is making women financially and socially inclusive all across the country.

“BISP graduation model is under consideration that would help BISP beneficiaries transit from poverty to self sufficiency. This would be a true contribution towards poverty alleviation in Pakistan,” he added.