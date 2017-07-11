Musadik terms JIT’s report disappointing

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday said the joint investigation team’s (JIT) report was disappointing, but they were not surprised about it.

Despite reservations on the investigation process, the the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had cooperated with the JIT, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the PML-N would expose the conspiracy before the Supreme Court, which would now decide the issue.

Dr Musadik Malik said the Sharif family had submitted all the documentary evidences before the JIT to ensure transparent accountability.

He said the JIT did not to record the statement of the Qatri prince, which showed its bias.