Musadik rules out any deal or NRO in country

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister

for Media Affairs, Dr Musadik Malik on Wednesday ruled out any deal

or National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) in the country.

Political parties, without evidence, should not level any allegation

against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had promoted politics of

allegations against political opponents in the country which was not

suitable.

Dr Musadik Malik said former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

was disqualified on having Iqama which was not even an allegation against

him in Panama Papers case.

No corruption charges were proved against Nawaz Sharif, he claimed.

He said Nawaz Sharif spoke about supremacy of law and sanctity

of vote during press conference here on Tuesday and big rally at Grand

Truck (GT) road. There was no contradiction in Nawaz Sharif’s statements,

he added.

Replying to a question, he said the Electoral Reforms Bill was

approved in the parliament to ensure transparency in the system.