Murtaza stresses regular interaction between Pakistani and South African parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP): Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi has expressed desire to further strengthen warm relations between Pakistan and South Africa through enhancing Parliamentary and economic contacts.

He said that the relations between the two countries increasing steadily.

He expressed these views while talking to Ms. Lynne Brown, Minister of Public Enterprises, Republic of South Africa who called on him at Parliament House on Friday.

Federal Minister for Commerce & Textile Muhammad Pervaiz Malik, Minister of State for CAAD, Tariq Fazal Ch., Minister of State for Maritime Affairs, Ch. Jaffar Iqbal and the High Commissioner of South Africa in Pakistan were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Speaker said that Pakistan values high its relations with South Africa which based on friendship and mutual trust. He stressed the need for regular interaction between parliamentarians of both the countries. He said that the Parliamentarians could play a pivotal role for strengthening of existing bilateral relations.

He invited South African investors to take benefit from pro-investment policies introduced by the incumbent government in diverse fields. He said that the volume of trade between Pakistan and South Africa is relatively low and unexplored, however, there is a great potential for its further expansion. He expressed the need for strengthening the cooperation between both the countries in diverse fields.