Murtaza Abbassi rejects rift among PML-N members

ABBOTTABAD, Sep 23(APP): Deputy Speaker National Assembly and General

Secretary PML-N Khyber Phaktunkhawa Murtaza Javed Abbassi on Saturday said that

there is no rift among the PML-N members.

He said this while addressing a huge public gathering at Kari Raki Bagan

village of UC Nathia Gali.

Murtaza Javed Abbassi said that masses have rejected the conspiracies

against Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and PML-N, we would win forthcoming general

elections on the basis of performance and establish federal and provincial governments.

He said that PML-N government has spent its first four years for

establishing the economy, defense, foreign policy and fighting with the menace of

terrorism and now we have focused on the developmental projects and schemes in the

constituencies.

Deputy Speaker also announced various developmental schemes for

the Union Council Nathia Gali including the most demanded water supply for Harotta

Kasshia to Kassian with cost of Rs. 17 million rupees, Hilscot road with cost of Rs. 2

million, Pasal Maira Raiki road with Rs. 5 million, Malach Jhansa road with Rs. 5 million,

Ratta Bagla Passala road with cost of Rs. 7 million, Maira Kair Sarafali road with Rs. 3

million, Kalakot road Rs. 1 million, Danna Bagan road with cost of Rs. 2 million, eight

electric transformers and 155 electricity polls for UC Nathia Gali.