ISLAMABAD, May 13 (APP): Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah
Saturday said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a
landmark project with the aspects of development and economy in
future.
Talking to PTV, he said Chinese President had welcomed
the participation of chief ministers from all four provinces along
with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on China visit.
He said we had proposed some development projects on behalf
of the federal government in December last year in a meeting which
include circular Railway project.
Feasibility of circular Railway project had been completed
and it would be soon send to government of China for further
process, he said.
He hoped ground breaking of the project would be held at the
end of this year.
Murad terms CPEC, a landmark project for development, economy
ISLAMABAD, May 13 (APP): Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah