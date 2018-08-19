Murad seeks report on losses to paddy crop

KARACHI, Aug 19 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed concern over water shortage during Kharif season and directed the Irrigation department to submit him a detailed report on the losses caused to paddy crop.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding irrigation and drinking water issues, at the Chief Minister House, here on Sunday.

The meeting attended by Secretary Irrigation Jamal Shah, Secretary Local Government Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary Public Health Engineering Department Saeed Mangnijo, PD K-IV Asad Zamin

and representative of water board, said a press release issued here.

The chief minister said sowing of paddy crop in Sindh starts by the second week of May but this year sowing was delayed due to water shortage.

He directed the Secretary Irrigation to give him a detailed report within a week about the losses caused to paddy crop.

Secretary Irrigation Jamal Shah told the chief minister that water position started improving from July 15. Giving current water position to the chief minister, he said on Sunday Upstream Guddu 248175 cusecs

was recorded while downstream it was 220266.

He added upstream Sukkur water position is 198770 and down stream 143800 cusecs, Upstream Kotri 51840 cusecs and downstream 10080 cusecs recorded.

The chief minister said now water position is considerably better and directed the Secretary Irrigation to ensure proper release of water in the irrigation system of Larkana, Dadu, Badin and Thatta.

He also asked him to ensure provision of water to tail-enders. Secretary PHE department Saeed Mangnijo, briefing the chief minister, said that there are 220 ongoing water and sewerage development schemes in the province, of them 66 have been completed while 26 others are at advanced stage and would be completed by next month.

The chief minister was told tendering process for the establishment of 17 water testing laboratories processed.He directed the secretary to award contract by the end of this month.

It may be noted there are 1950 water supply/RO plant schemes which are being converted on solar system.

The chief minister directed the water board to ensure proper supply of water to Karachi during Eid days. “I know the issues of power outages and others but make sure there should be no complaint,”

he directed.

The chief minister said after Eid-ul-Azha he would review the K-IV water supply project in detail.