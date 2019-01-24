Murad Saeed terms opposition behavior during finance bill immature

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Thursday criticized the opposition parties for disrupting the National Assembly proceedings during presentation of the Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill-2019.

Speaking on a point of order in Lower House of the Parliament, he said the opposition’s immature behavior during the supplementary bill disappointed the whole nation.

The minister said the opposition was trying to give a negative impression as we were going to drop a bombshell on the public, but the things were contrary as the government tabled a growth-oriented reforms package.

He criticized opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for calling an elected prime minister as selected and over turned his unconstitutional demand for prime minister and Punjab chief minister’s resignations over Sahiwal incident as he himself was nominated in Model Town case.

Regarding Khrsheed Shah’s statement of seeing Pakistan into two parts in present political circumstances, he said Shah should feel embarrassment over this illogical remarks adding Pakistan came into being in the name of Islam and would remain stable forever.

Referring to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement about finance bill, he said Sindh government had Rs172 billion budget for education but it did nothing for improvement of this sector so far.

He pointed out that Hundreds of children were dying in Thar due to shortage of food but Sindh government was reluctant to the issue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during his recent visit to Qatar received a warm and unprecedented welcome which was appreciable, he said and added during previous governments the US wanted Pakistan ‘Do More’ but now, President Trump appreciated PTI led government initiatives for regional and international peace.