Murad launches tree plantation drive along GT road

Mandra, Aug 4 (APP):Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed Sunday launched a tree plantation drive along Grand Trunk (GT) road under the Prime Minister’s ‘Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign’ to make national highways Eco-friendly.

Addressing participants of the launching ceremony here, the minister said around 20,000 thousand saplings would be planted on both sides of the N-5 North Zone, one of the longest and busiest section of the GT road, in collaboration with National Highways Authority (NHA), civil society members and volunteers from different schools and colleges.