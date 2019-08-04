Murad launches tree plantation drive along GT road

By
Uploader
-
0
293

Mandra, Aug 4 (APP):Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed Sunday launched a tree plantation drive along Grand Trunk (GT) road under the Prime Minister’s ‘Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign’ to make national highways Eco-friendly.

Addressing participants of the launching ceremony here, the minister said around 20,000 thousand saplings would be planted on both sides of the N-5 North Zone, one of the longest and busiest section of the GT road, in collaboration with National Highways Authority (NHA), civil society members and volunteers from different schools and colleges.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR