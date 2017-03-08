Muqam vows to serve Pakhtuns living outside KP, FATA

PESHAWAR, Mar 8 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister, Engineer Ameer Muqam Wednesday said he would focus energies to serve Pakhtuns who are living outside of FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to media persons at his residence here, he said that essence of

his political ambitions is to serve people and Pakhtuns irrespective of their abode.

PM adviser said that he has given due representation to Pakhtuns living

in Punjab and all the available resources would be utilized to secure their rights and provide them needed facilities.

He criticized Imran Khan for his remarks against holding of PSL final

in Lahore and said it reflects the negative tendencies of PTI Chief. He

said that people have rejected the policies adopted by Imran Khan that are only meant to misled people and diverting their attention from the real issues.

He said that PTI Chief should consult a psychiatrist and later seek a

mentor to get lessons of decency and good behavior.