PESHAWAR, Sept 21 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister and Provincial
President PMLN, Engr. Ameer Muqam met with Chief of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Aftab
Ahmad Khan Sherpao at his residence on Thursday.
They both discussed matters relating to NA4 bye-elections and agreed on
a common strategy.
Sikandar Khan Sherpao, Aneesa Zeb Tahirkheli, Senator Ghufran and other
leaders of QWP were also present on the occasion.
Later, Ameer Muqam attended a ceremony held at PMLN Provincial
Secretariat to welcome new entrance in the party. Speaking on the occasion, Muqam
said that workers are the precious asset of the party and they would be respected and
consulted in making important decisions.
He said that a essence of his political ambitions is to serve masses
irrespective of their associations adding no stone would be left unturned to achieve the
objective.
Muqam meets with QWP Chief, discusses NA4 by-elections
