Muqam meets affected girl’s family, presents Rs 200,000 cheque

D I KHAN, Nov 21 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Minister, Engineer Amir Muqam here Tuesday visited Garahmatt and met with the affected girl and her family.

On this occasion he conveyed the messages of sympathy and solidarity sent by former Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

and presented a cheque of rupees 200,000 to the family of disgraced girl.

Amir Muqam also assured the family of complete legal assistance on behalf of the federal government.

It merits a mention here that in the Garamatt area of D I Khan a girl was publically disgraced and the incident was highlighted by national and international media.

Today Engineer Amir Muqam along with MPA Sobia, former MPA Fathullah Miankhel and provincial leader of PMLN Rehmat Ullah Khattak visited the house of affected family and expressed sympathy with the family members.

Amir Muqam termed the incident as barbaric, inhuman and against the norms of Islam and justice.

Strongly criticizing Pakistan Tehrik e Insaaf, he said PTI always talked about provision of justice to masses but where was the justice in this case adding till date none of the accused has been arrested by the police.

Muqam maintained that voice against this shameful act would be raised at the forum of National Assembly saying the provincial government should also had brought resolution in provincial assembly against this incident.

He said visits of provincial ministers to the area were not enough to conciliate the affected family rather persons involved in this crime should be arrested and brought before justice and practical assistance may be provided to the family.

He lamented that the area was presenting the picture of backwardness and asked the provincial government to take tangible steps for the betterment of the people to provide them with some relief.