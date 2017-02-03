Muqam inaugurates electricity projects; holds open katchery

PESHAWAR, Feb 3 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister, Engineer Ameer

Muqam Friday inaugurated Bandai and Mingora 1 feeder at Mingora Grid Station.

Addressing the ceremony, Ameer Muqam said that completion of approved projects would permanently resolve issues of load shedding and low voltage in Malakand Division. He said that projects also included 220 KV Grid Station, Double Circuit Line and Bisham Swat alternate transmission line.

He informed that work on approved 12 inch pipe costing 2.5 billion

rupees has been improved that would address sui gas provision related issues.

PM Advisor said that dual standard of PTI has known to people who are

now fed up with the politics of party that misled public by raising slogan of change.

Later, Ameer Muqam held open katchery and issued on the spot

directives over the complaints of people.