Muqam for vigorous election campaigns

PESHAWAR, Jul 03 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) provincial president Engineer Ameer Muqam Tuesday instructed provincial party leaders and workers to launch vigorous election campaign across KP.

Presiding over a meeting of party leaders here at his residence, he directed them to complete all arrangements for PMLN president Shahbaz Sharif’s public address of July 15 in Peshawar.

He said that PMLN carried out record development work in KP province despite the fact it was not in the power, claiming that PMLN would give more relief to masses after constituting government.

He said if elected to power the party would initiate public welfare projects across the province and make it a developed region of the country.

Muqam hoped that PMLN would get overwhelming mandate in upcoming general election and would form federal and provincial governments.

On the occasion he expressed gratitude to those who joined PMLN and termed them an asset for the party.