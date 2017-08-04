Muqam felicitates Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

PESHAWAR, Aug 4 (APP): Provincial President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N) Friday felicitated Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on becoming 28th premier of Pakistan.

In a call on meeting, Engineer Amir Muqam briefed the Prime Minister

regarding development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the political situation in the province, a press release said here. He also invited the Prime Minister to visit KP.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accepting invitation of Amir Muqam

said that he was always ready to visit, adding that all the development projects initiated during PML-N government would be completed.

Appreciating efforts of Amir Muqam in strengthening of PML-N and

initiating projects of public welfare, the premier assured full cooperation of the central government to complete all under construction project without any impediment.

Engineer Amir Muqam expressed resolve to continue struggle for supremacy

of law, strengthening of democratic system and promoting the vision and mission of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.