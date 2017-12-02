Muqam blames Pakistan’s external enemy behind attack on Agriculture Training Institute

PESHAWAR, Dec 02 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Minister and President KP chapter of PML(N), Engr Amir Muqam has blamed Pakistan’s external enemy behind the deadly attack

on Agriculture Training Institute on Friday resulting in killing of nine persons and injuring 32.

“Our external enemy cannot digest development of our country and the Friday carnage is the result of there animosity,” said Muqam while talking with media after

visiting Khyber Teaching Hospital to meet with injured of the attack.

“We would have to get together by ending our internal differences to fight with our external enemy and for defeating terrorists,” he opined.

He said President of PML(N), Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and leadership of PML(N) fully share the grieve and tragedy being felt by members of the bereaved families of the victim of the terrorist attack.

He said the sacrifice of martyrs will not go waste and the responsibility shifted to our shoulders of continuing fight against terrorism will be fulfilled with full commitment.

Amir Muqam also appreciated gallantry and prompt response of security forces as a result of which huge loss was averted.

He said Federal government has announced a compensation of Rs. One million for heir of martyrs, Rs. Five lakh for seriously injured and Rs. Two lakhs for minor injured.

He said federal government will also bear the expenditure of shifting a seriously injured person or any other to other hospitals for treatment.

He said it is very ironical that on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi such carnage was carried out by terrorists.

“Those behind this kind of heinous attacks does not deserve to be called as `humans’,” he remarked.

Amir Muqam said terrorism is not the problem of any single person, but it is the matter of serious concern for whole nation.

Therefore, he continued, for eradication of this menace we have to get together and fight for achievement of this goal.