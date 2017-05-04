Muqam asks Imran to take resignation from PTI Minister over derogatory remarks against woman MPA

PESHAWAR May 4 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister and Provincial President PML-N, Engr Amir Muqam on Thursday asked Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan to take resignation from PTI Minister over derogatory remarks against women MPA.

Muqam said the politics Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf was revolved against leveling of baseless allegations and passing of derogatory remarks against political opponents for political gains and this indecent attitude of PTI leadership was a result of immature politics of the sits-ins of Imran Khan.

He strongly flayed the recent derogatory remarks of PTI Minister against a woman MPA in Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly and demanded Imran Khan to take disciplinary action against the said Minister besides taking resignation from him.

Talking to different delegations belonging to KP that called on him at his office in Islamabad, Engr Amir Muqam alleged that leveling baseless allegations, accusing national institutions and passing of derogatory remarks against opponents became a habit of PTI and termed such kind of politics was against Pakthoon culture and parliamentary norms of KP.

He said PTI wants to turn KP Assembly into a wrestling ring as the PTI leaders had adopted a childish approach by passing of derogatory remarks against women lawmakers of opposition benches that was not acceptable.

Muqam said Imran Khan was known for his politics of allegations and putting national institutions under pressure through agitation and lockdown politics primarily for political gains, saying his politics stand exposed before eyes of masses.

He said Imran Khan would face great difficulties to find candidates in 2008 general elections and would face crushing defeat in next polls of 2018.

He said had PTI Chairman diverted attention on KP government, allegations of corruption and irregularities could not have been leveled against Speaker KP Assembly and Provincial Finance Minister.

Muqam said poor patients were being languishing in public sector hospitals in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and were being forced to visit private hospitals for treatment.

Muqam said PTI had failed to address problems of masses and now people of this province was looking towards PMLN for solution of their problems.

On the other hand, he said PMLN has introduced healthy politics of tolerance by giving respect to opponents and launched scores of developmental projects worth billions of rupees in Khyber Pakthunkhwa to expedite pace of economic development here as KP was ignored for development by PTI.

He said Hazara Motorway, Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital Swat, Northern Bypass Peshawar, Lawari Tunnel, gas and electricity projects, Dir-Chitral Road, upgraditation of Bannu Airport to international level etc are the gift of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for people of KP.

Muqam said PMLN has always welcomed positive criticism and highly valued sanctity of the Parliament. He said PMLN had faced criticism of opponents with solid evidences with open heart.

The PMLN leader expressed the hope that Imran Khan and his leaders would learn from the politics of Imran Khan and support the endeavours of Federal Government for speedy development of KP.