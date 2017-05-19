Muqam, Abbassi congratulate newly elected officer bearers of CPNE

PESHAWAR, May 19 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister and PML-N KP

President, Engr Amir Muqam and Deputy Speaker National Assembly and

General Secretary PML-N KP, Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Friday congratulated

the newly elected officer bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE).

In a message of facilitation to President Zia Shahid and other office

bearers of CPNE, the PML-N leaders said their election was an evidence of trust and confidence of the members of the council reposed in their leadership and capabilities.

They expressed the hope that during their tenure, the relations between

the media and government would become more cordial imperative for stability of democratic system.

They prayed for the success of newly elected leadership of CPNE and

expressed the hope that they would continue efforts for promotion of

quality journalism in the country.