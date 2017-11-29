Munni Begum enthralls audience at RAC

RAWALPINDI, Nov 29 (APP):World famous ghazal singer Munni Begum enthralled the audience at Rawalpindi Arts

Council (RAC) with her melodious voice during a performance on Tuesday night.

Through a two-hour long performance, Munni Begum captivated the audience and proved that her talent and ability to draw an emotional response with her vocals had not diminished with the age.

Members of Punjab Assembly Raja Hanif Advocate and Tehseen Fawad were guests of honor flanked by former Director RAC Naheed Manzoor and Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed.

The singer started her performance with her famous ghazal, Ek Bar Muskara Do and concluded with Joom Sharabi. However, the performance did not stop there as Munni Begum received an unprecedented applause from the audience.

Prior to Munni Begum’s performance, young singers were also given opportunity to perform before the audience. The singers included Zeb Ali, Yawar, Arshad Khan, Master Majeed, Rizwana Jan, Samina Khan and Sarfaraz Ali. Munni Begum thanked the fans for showing her respect and honour.

Munni Begum started her career in 1970s and released her first ghazal album in 1976. The legendary singer was awarded Pride of Performance Award in 2008.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Hanif Advocate said that Munni Begum is a precious asset of the country, who has fans all over the world.

Tehseen Fawad said the event was organized to pay special tribute to Munni Begum.