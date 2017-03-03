Munir emerges as leader on 3rd day of CAS Open Golf Championship

KARACHI, March 3 (APP): Muhammad Munir emerged as the leader on the 3rd day of the 36th CAS Open Golf Championship here on Friday.

He fired a third round of (2) under-par 70 to finish at (5) under-par 211 on the closing of third day of the event.

Muhammad Munir left behind, Muhammad Shabbir (214), Ansar Mehmood (216), Matloob Ahmed (217), Waheed Baloch (218), and Muhammad Ashfaq (218) to give close competition on the fourth and final day of the championship on Saturday.

Muhammad Munir started the round with a magnificent birdie followed by a double bogie and carding in (2) under-par 70 with 5 birdies. While, second round leaders Muhammad Shabbir scored (2) over par 74.

However, Matloob Ahmed and Muhammad Ashfaq both played challenging round of (1) under-par 71 each to secure fourth and sixth positions after round three.

In the Amateur category, Ghazanfar Mehmood proved his mettle to remain the best performer in three days by carding in gross score of 216 to be declared as undisputed winner.

Ghazanfar third and final round was worth watching with four birdies and a single bogie on hole number 11 to finish gross 68. Second and third positions in gross category were claimed by Taimur Khan (222) and Muhammad Rehman (225) respectively.

Under net category Robin Bagh stands winner with (220) followed by Sajid Khan and Ahmed Baig shared the second position with the net score of (221 each).

In the AGC members event Owais Intesar and Malik Murtaza claimed winners in gross and net categories respectively with the score of 79 and 67.

In the Ladies event Aania Farooq and Naghmana Atif remained supreme. The young and talented Aania who has established herself as one of the best lady golfer scored 92 gross. Followed by Humera Khalid stood second gross with 97. Naghmana Atif played 79 net to secure first position in the net category followed by a young budding golfer Dania Syed playing second position with the net score of 82.

With mixed fortunes for top golfers, 36th CAS Open Golf Championship-2017 has entered an interesting final phase.