Multanites to warm welcome Imran Khan tomorrow: Qureshi

MULTAN, July 19 (APP)::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said the PTI was going to lay foundation of new Pakistan envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal.

He expressed these views while addressing a public meeting in NA-156 constituency here on Thursday.

He said the journey of change had started and Multanies would also play their role in new Pakistan

by participating in the PTI public meeting to be held on Friday at Fort Qasim Bagh.

He said that people would warm welcome their leader while PTI Chairman Imran Khan will also make announcements regarding South Punjab.