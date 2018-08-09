Multan wins Independence-day basketball match

MULTAN,Aug 9 (APP):District sports department organized Independence day basketball festival match at sports complex in which Multan team defeated Muzaffargarh team here on Thursday.

Multan team scored 42 points while Muzaffargarh scored 33 points.

Majid Khan and Usama performed as referee.Assistant Commissioner

Revenue Irfan Anwar alongwith divisional sports officer Nadeem Anjum distributed prizes on the occasion.