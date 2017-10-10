Multan Sultans picks their first nine players for PSL

LAHORE, Oct 10 (APP):Multan Sultans started their HBL Pakistan Super League campaign on Tuesday with the announcement

of their first nine picks in the expansion draft.

Multan Sultans went with the experience of all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Kieron Pollard in their Platinum picks.

Malik’s two-year association with Karachi Kings came to an end last week. The former Pakistani captain has amassed a total of 7,124 runs in 279 T20 matches and he will be keen to continue his stellar T20 form for Multan Sultans.

Sri Lankan stalwart Kumar Sangakkara will be a part of the Multan Sultans squad as a Player Mentor.

The Sultans opted for three left-arm pacers in Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan and Junaid Khan. Multan-born batsman Sohaib Maqsood will turn up for his home city in the third season of the HBL Pakistan Super League. He is joined by leg-spinner Irfan Khan and left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti to make up Multan’s nine picks.

“Multan Sultans have gone for experience and a strong Pakistani core with this selection”, said Asher Schon, President Multan Sultans. “We would like to welcome the first nine Sultans on board and we can’t

wait for the main draft to build on this selection”.

1. Shoaib Malik (Platinum)

2. Kieron Pollard (Platinum)

3. Kumar Sangakkara (Diamond & Mentor)

4. Sohail Tanvir (Diamond)

5. Mohammad Irfan (Gold, Ambassador)

6. Junaid Khan (Gold)

7. Sohaib Maqsood (Silver)

8. Kashif Bhatti (Silver)

9. Irfan Khan (Silver)

A bigger and better HBL Pakistan Super League returns to action in February 2018.