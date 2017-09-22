Multan Sultans launch logo and kit

KARACHI, Sept 22 (APP): Multan Sultans- the sixth franchise
of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), unveiled its kit designed
and the logo at a ceremony at a local hotel on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion of the logo and kit launch, Asher
Schon, Director, Multan Sultans said, `It is great to see
everyone welcoming Multan Sultans, the love and enthusiasm is
surreal and makes us feel very proud on making the right choice
of the team, our logo symbolizes power and visually positions our
determination to lead the way, be it on-field or off-field’.
Multan Sultans also announced Wasim Akram- the Sultan of
Swing, as their Director Cricket.
Akram, has been an integral part of various T20 cricket
franchises around the world and has played a key role in setting
the tone upright for his teams, by devising strategies and
delivering the perfect winning combination.
Commenting on his association with Multan Sultans, Wasim
Akram said that he was very excited to be a part of Multan
Sultans and looked forward to contributing in his complete
capacity to produce players capable of competing and excelling.
Speaking about the success of PSL, Akram commented that the
third season of PSL will be even more enthralling as it will
feature Multan Sultans as the sixth team, and will be a treat for
the crowd which will now get to see more home games, after the
successful return of international cricket in the country.
The franchise also announced former Australian star, Tom
Moody, as Head Coach of Multan Sultans. Moody comes with great
experience of coaching, with a varied set of roles in franchise
T20 cricket, county cricket and the former coach of Sri Lankan
cricket team, where he led them to the final of the 2007 World
Cup.
Regarding Moody’s appointment, Asher Schon, said, `I believe
in Tom we have found the ideal man for this role. He possesses
years of coaching experience with various franchises which
enables him to play a crucial role in nurturing young talent and
player development’.
Multan Sultans enter the circuit just at a time when cricket
is flourishing with a memorable victory in the ICC Champions
Trophy, followed by a triumphant Independence Cup, which ended
the long and tough journey for fans who have been deprived of the
opportunity to witness international cricket, says a statement.
