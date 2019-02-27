Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 6 wickets

LAHORE, Feb 27 (APP):Multan Sultans bowlers led by Australian Daniel Christian delivered when it mattered the most to help revive their team’s dwindling fortunes during their six wicket win over Islamabad United in

the HBL PSL in Dubai on Tuesday night.

Action resumed in the six-team league after a day’s rest as Christian (3-19), left-arm spinner Nauman (2-14), rookie paceman Mohammad Ilyas (2-21) and veteran Shahid Afridi (2-37) blow away the defending champions for 121 all out in 17.4 overs after they were put into bat, said the information made available here on Wednesday by the Pakistan Cricket Board.