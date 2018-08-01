Mujahid elected PSF president

ISLAMABAD, Aug 01 (APP):Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was unanimously elected as President Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in 45th Annual General Meeting of PSF held here at Air Headquarters on Wednesday.

Besides squash legends Jahangir Khan, Jansher Khan and Qamar Zaman, representatives of provincial squash associations, affiliated members and Pakistan Sports Board were also present during the meeting, said a press release issued here.

Addressing the General Council members, the Air Chief thanked them for their participation and offered whole hearted support of PAF as well as PSF for the promotion of Squash.

While showing his satisfaction over revival of international squash in Pakistan, he said that concerted efforts were needed by the Provincial squash associations and other members of PSF for expansion of the game. He urged the players to focus on the game and further improve their physical and mental strength. Besides assuring financial and administrative support by PAF, he asked the member associations to generate own resources to meet the challenging tasks through an improved system. He directed the member associations to increase the pool of players and also ensure age verification at association level. He also emphasized that PSF would continue sponsoring men and women players in international events, and directed the associations to generate adequate funds for giving players international exposure. He directed the associations to conduct open trials for all age categories and conduct league matches to generate healthy competition among players.

The performance evaluation of provincial associations for the year 2017 was also carried out by the General Council.

The KP Squash Association was awarded Winner’s Trophy for Pride of Performance; whereas, Punjab Squash Association remained second. In the end President PSF presented trophies to the representatives of provincial associations.