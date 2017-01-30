Muhammad Zubair appointed Sindh Governor

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Monday
accorded his consent on a summary moved for the appointment of
Muhammad Zubair as Governor of Sindh.
The President has signed the summary moved in that regard.
The post of governor Sindh was lying vacant since the demise
of late Governor, Justice (Retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui who had
passed away on January 11.
Muhammad Zubair, who holds portfolio of Minister of State for
Privatization/Chairman Privatization Commission, meanwhile talking
to different TV channels expressed his willingness to work for the
speedy development and welfare of the province in collaboration with
the provincial government of Pakistan Peoples Party.
About his new assignment, he said it would be a huge
responsibility and resolved that he would work to promote good
governance in the province.
Muhammad Zubair observed that Karachi was an economic hub of
Pakistan and further efforts would be made to turn it into a
trajectory for economic activities in the whole region.
He said situation in Karachi had improved to a great extent in
the last two and half years. The economic activities in Karachi
always had massive impact upon the overall business concerns of the
country and all efforts would be made to give a spur to such
activities.
Secretary General of PML-N Sindh Chapter and Convener of
Senate’s Sub-Committee on Information, Broadcasting and National
Heritage Senator Nihal Hashmi hailing the appointment of Muhammad
Zubair as Sindh governor said: “This is a very good choice.”
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Wadha told a
TV channel that Muhammad Zubair was an educated person and enjoyed
good repute.
Another PTI central leader Asad Umar, also felicitated Zubair
on being appointed the next Sindh governor.
