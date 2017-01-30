Muhammad Zubair appointed Sindh Governor

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Monday

accorded his consent on a summary moved for the appointment of

Muhammad Zubair as Governor of Sindh.

The President has signed the summary moved in that regard.

The post of governor Sindh was lying vacant since the demise

of late Governor, Justice (Retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui who had

passed away on January 11.

Muhammad Zubair, who holds portfolio of Minister of State for

Privatization/Chairman Privatization Commission, meanwhile talking

to different TV channels expressed his willingness to work for the

speedy development and welfare of the province in collaboration with

the provincial government of Pakistan Peoples Party.

About his new assignment, he said it would be a huge

responsibility and resolved that he would work to promote good

governance in the province.

Muhammad Zubair observed that Karachi was an economic hub of

Pakistan and further efforts would be made to turn it into a

trajectory for economic activities in the whole region.

He said situation in Karachi had improved to a great extent in

the last two and half years. The economic activities in Karachi

always had massive impact upon the overall business concerns of the

country and all efforts would be made to give a spur to such

activities.

Secretary General of PML-N Sindh Chapter and Convener of

Senate’s Sub-Committee on Information, Broadcasting and National

Heritage Senator Nihal Hashmi hailing the appointment of Muhammad

Zubair as Sindh governor said: “This is a very good choice.”

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Wadha told a

TV channel that Muhammad Zubair was an educated person and enjoyed

good repute.

Another PTI central leader Asad Umar, also felicitated Zubair

on being appointed the next Sindh governor.