Muhammad Sharyar Khan Mehr of GDA wins PS-08 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate Muhammad Sharyar Khan Mehr won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-08 Shkarpur-II by securing 37,705 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Independent candidate Amir Ali Jatoi stood second by securing 26,893 votes and Abdullah of

Muttihida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan (MMA) grabbed third position by getting 16,882 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 55.83%.